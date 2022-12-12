Hyderabad: Besharam Rang, the first song from Pathaan released today has floored fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. While the YouTube channel of Yash Raj Film's is flooded with love-filled comments. a section of social media users is expressing displeasure over Deepika's "awkward" dance moves and tune of the song.

Soon after Besharam Rand dropped online, the track is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani managed to be in top trends on various social media platforms. Within two hours of its release, Besharam Rang garnered 2 million views on YRF's YouTube channel with not a single negative comment and zero hits on the dislike button.

Trolls say high on glamour song is Tum Bin's 'Koi Fariyaad with beats'

Interestingly, when Diet Sabya, who is known for calling out plagiarised outfits, occasionally movies, and discussing all things fashion, conducted a poll on Besharam Rang and shared comments from netizens who have panned Besharam Rang. One of the users compared Besharam Rang with the 2001 released musical hit Tum Bin's song Koi Fariyaad. Calling it "awkward," many have also expressed dislike over Deepika's dance moves and the way the camera captures her in the song.

Meanwhile, the line of Besharam Rang "Humen To Loot Liya Milke Ishq Walon Ne," is seemingly inspired by "Humen To Loot Liya Milke Husn Walon Ne," a song from Mehboob Khan's 1958 released film Al Hilal.

Coming back to Pathaan, SRK portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the upcoming action-thriller film, which is set to release on January 25, 2023, in three languages. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in lead role.