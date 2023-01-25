Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film hit the big screens today. The film opened with early morning shows, a first for any SRK film. The hardcore fans of SRK thronged cinema halls to catch Pathaan on the first day, first show. Social media handles are abuzz with reactions from the moviegoers who watched Pathaan on opening day.

Twitterati laud SRK's action avatar:

Tweeple are pouring their verdict on Pathaan on the micro-blogging site. The fans are seemingly impressed with SRK's comeback film helmed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan features SKR in an action avatar and the moviegoers have seemingly lapped up the intense role played by the superstar who is hailed as the King of Romance in Bollywood.

Sharing views on SRK's action avatar, a user wrote, "#PathaanReview #Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist."

Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster - first half 🔥👏Couldn’t stop myself from posting for god sake best first half in recent times. Enjoyed it throughout. Happy tears coming out. The king is back. Make way for him."

Salman Khan cameo in Pathaan:

Moviebuffs are thrilled to watch SRK and Salman Khan sharing screen space in Pathaan. Salman is said to have a 10-minute long cameo in the film. His entry in Pathaan apparently comes at a crucial juncture in the story. While makes have urged the audience to not share any videos from the film on social media, fans have flooded Twitter with videos of Salman's entry scene in Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone's 'interesting' role in Pathaan:

Ahead of Pathaan release, fans' theories about Deepika Padukone's negative role in the film were rife. Tweeple have refrained from giving out any spoilers about the storyline and Deepika's role in the film but have dubbed it as "interesting."

Big suspense about Hrithik Roshan War character:

Contrary to popular view, Hrithik Roshan will not be seen in Pathaan. The makers, however, are said to build Tiger, War and Pathaan spy universe with an interesting link embedded about Hrithik's character in SRK starrer. Taking to Twitter, a user wrote, ""First Pathaan Review : CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times. John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll."

Pathaan released today on 5200 screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller is said to open with Rs 45 to 50 crore on the first day as advance booking exceeded all expectations despite the film releasing on a working day. Pathaan is the first Shah Rukh film to open in over 100 plus countries, the highest for any YRF film so far.