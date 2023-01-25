Hyderabad: Movies leaked on Torrent much before their release into theatres are common. Some reports doing the rounds on social media stated that the Shahrukh Khan - Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan which has hit the theatres today has been leaked on Torrent. However, after some digging up, it has been ascertained that the much-anticipated movie of this year has not been leaked so far.

The spoilers that are doing the rounds are from the British Board of Film Classification’s clarification that gave Pathaan a censor rating of 12A. The spoilers are coming from their discussions that should have been kept discreet. As per the 12A rating system, no one younger than 12 may see a 12A film in a cinema unless accompanied by an adult. Adults planning to take a child under 12 should consider whether the film is suitable for that child.

According to reports, the board gave Pathaan a 12A rating due to occasional sight of bloody injuries, moderate sex references and undetailed verbal references to prostitution. There are shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting which includes punches, kicks, headbutts and throws.

Also read: Advance booking of 'Pathaan' fantastic, I'm happy about it: Ajay Devgn

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has already got 4.19 lakh tickets sold till Tuesday. Theatres have registered 80 per cent occupancy on day one. The early morning shows that start at 6 am or 7 am have also recorded such high occupance numbers. The action thriller in which an undercover cop and an ex-con work together to prevent an attack on the Indian soil, will release across 5,000 screens on Wednesday. This could be a welcome sign given how the film industry has been grappling since the pandemic owing to Covid-related restrictions.

The Yash Raj Films project marks SRK's return to leading men roles after 2018's "Zero". Pathaan's advance booking looks promising. The opening day collections may be as high as Rs 45 crore to Rs 50 crore which suggest a strong revival of the box office.