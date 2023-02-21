Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan zoomed past Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide. King Khan's film is now the only Hindi film to achieve the feat in the first phase of its release. While fans have taken Twitter by storm with Pathaan crossing Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office, SRK's Jawan director Atlee Kumar too is elated with the film's box office numbers.

Pathaan makers on Tuesday shared the film's box office numbers on social media. While the excitement for Pathaan crossing the coveted milestone was in the air for the past few days, with Yash Raj Films' statement it became official. Soon after YRF shared Pathaan box office numbers, fans started trending the hashtag 'Pathaan 1000 cr Worldwide' on Twitter.

As Pathaan created history at the box office, Jawan director Atlee seemingly couldn't stop but join the Pathaan euphoria. He took to Instagram Stories and shared Pathaan box-office numbers. Atlee wrote "Mass" on the image and also tagged SRK on the post. With multiple heart emojis, Atlee sent virtual love to team Pathaan and Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Atlee was among the first celebrities who took to social media to congratulate King Khan as his film entered Rs 1000 crore club. After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Atlee and SRK's Jawan. The young Tamil director has claimed that he will project SRK in a never before seen avatar in his action thriller. The team is yet to wrap up Jawan which is slated to hit big screens on June 2, 2023.