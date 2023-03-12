Hyderabad: A UK couple Joan and Jimmy married for 49 years recreated the hook steps of the smashing hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the chartbuster movie of Shah Rukh Khan's last movie Pathaan. The video garnered millions of views minutes after it was uploaded on the British couple's official Instagram handle. The elderly couple is active on social media and dances to hit numbers from across the globe.

Following a user's suggestion, the couple gave the SRK song a try. Sharing the video, the couple captioned it: Thanks to @montu1978 for your request. New dance style for us. We did our best! Jhoome Jo Pathaan. They uploaded the dance video on their handle which runs under the username two_jays_2. They have around 153K followers on Instagram.

The much-loved couple's attempt was largely applauded. Their well-wishers took to the comment section to pour their love and support. One such user reacting to the video wrote: "You too are amazing. This makes me smile and makes me so happy to see y’all. Such a wonderful, loving couple with energy. I love your dancing." Another user wrote: "Slay!!!! OMG!!! This is amazing hope you tagged SRK!!! He would be so happy!"

With RRR's craze peaking worldwide, a user suggested: "It's a big undertaking! But? Give #nattunattu a go!!!!! I have faith in #goraauntyanduncle." Another one suggested: "We would love to see more Bollywood please!!" Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25, with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The movie was written by Shridhar Raghavan and produced under the Yash Raj banner.

