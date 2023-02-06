'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office in 12 days
Mumbai: Extending its record-breaking run at the ticket window, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has raised Rs 832 crore gross worldwide in 12 days.
According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the makers of 'Pathaan', the Siddharth Anand-directed film raised Rs 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 27.50 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 1 crore).
#Pathaan is unstoppable 💥— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 6, 2023


"In 12 days, 'Pathaan' has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India gross stands at Rs 515 crore," the studio said in a press note.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, "#Pathaan is 400 NOT OUT..Remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE".
#Pathaan is 400 NOT OUT… Remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, packs a MASSIVE ₹ 63.50 cr in Weekend 2 [#Hindi]… EXCELLENT jump on [second] Sat and Sun adds power to the BIG TOTAL… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr. Total: ₹ 414.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023
On Saturday, Pathaan left Aamir Khan's Dangal behind with Rs 382 crore nett. SRK's film smashed the record collection of Dangal of Rs 374 crore nett. Not only this, the makers had earlier claimed that the film has broken 21 box office records which are yet to be named and explained in a way that a commoner can understand.
"Pathaan" follows the titular Indian intelligence agent (SRK), who returns from exile to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.
The film, which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years, also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.