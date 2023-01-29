Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continued its record-breaking spree at the box office as it collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday. According to YRF, Pathaan has broken over 21 box office records. The makers, however, are yet to name the records shattered by Pathaan.

According to YRF, the high-octane spy thriller raised Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the domestic gross box office numbers to Rs 64 crore. Pathaan was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday. "Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its 4th day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crore."

"The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note. Pathaan, which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, had raised Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two and Rs 90 crore on day three.

Have a look at the day-wise box office collection of Pathaan:

Pathaan worldwide gross box office:

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 1: Rs 106 cr (Rs 55 cr India + Rs 49 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 2: Rs 113.6 cr ( Rs 82.94 cr India + Rs 30.70 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 3: Rs 90 cr (Rs 47 crore India + Rs 43 crore overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 4: Rs 116 cr (Rs 64crore India + Rs 52 crore overseas)

Pathaan nett box office:

Pathaan nett Day 1: Rs. 57 crore nett (Rs. 55 cr Hindi format + Rs. 2 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 2: Rs 70.50 crore nett (Rs. 68 cr Hindi format + Rs 2.5 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 3: Rs 39.25 crore nett (Rs 38 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.25 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 4: Rs 53.25 crore nett (Rs 51.50 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.75 cr dubbed format)

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. It also stars Deepika Padukone. Pathaan is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).