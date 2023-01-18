Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screens after four years with Pathaan. The makers will open advance booking for the film from January 20 in India. The response to overseas advance booking, however, is indicating positive signs. As overseas advance booking has already commenced in Germany, USA, Australia, and UAE, the film is reportedly witnessing phenomenal response in the said countries.

Yash Raj Films decided to open advance booking for Pathaan in Germany a month ago and the response to the pre-sale is amazing in the country. According to trade pundits, Pathaan response in Germany and other vital international pockets is King Khan's impact. The trade buzz has it that the opening of Pthaan will be huge as it is a Shah Rukh Khan film. But, the journey ahead will be decided by how strong the film is keeping Deepika Padukone and SRK's firebrand chemistry.

According to reports, in Germany, Pathaan had sold 8500 tickets (€125,000) for the 5-day weekend, with 4000 of those being for the opening day. In UAE, here SRK enjoys a loyal fanbase, Pathaan has sold 3500 tickets for the opening day in the middle eastern market, which amounts to $50K. If pre-sales numbers as of now hint that Pathaan will surpass SRK's 2017 release Raees opening in UAE.

When it comes to Australia, the market has never shown an extraordinary response to SRK's earlier releases. But, Pathaan seems to change the notion as the film has sold 3000 plus tickets worth A$65,000 in Australia for the opening day. The release date in Australia is a public holiday Australia Day (Jan 26th) and according to trade pandits, it might impact the business positively.

So far, the film has gathered positive responses to all the promotional assets except the Besharam Rang song which stirred controversy. The anticipation for Pathaan is at its peak as the audience is eager to see King Khan on the big screen. In the past four years, SRK has remained low profile and his absence in the public eye has only piqued the interest of the audience in his comeback vehicle. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and also starring John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, Pathaan is arriving in theaters on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.