Pathaan box office: SRK's film collects a historic Rs. 634 cr in 7 days
Pathaan box office: SRK's film collects a historic Rs. 634 cr in 7 days
Mumbai: It's been seven days since Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan released and it seems it is in no mood to slow down at the box-office as the action entertainer has raked in Rs. 634 crore gross worldwide in just one week since its release on January 25.
-
‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023
⭐️ #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC]
⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC
⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMnQHosQxO
Pathaan, on its seventh day, registered Rs. 23 crores nett in India (Hindi - Rs. 22 crores, All Dubbed versions - Rs. 1 crore), taking the India gross to Rs. 28 crores. The overseas gross on day 7 is at Rs. 15 crore. In 7 days, 'Pathaan' has recorded $29.27 million (Rs. 238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 330.25 (Hindi - Rs. 318.50 crores, dubbed - Rs. 11.75 crores).
-
#Pathaan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ on *Day 7 [Tue]* - *most* films don’t collect this number on *Day 1*… Mass circuits MASSIVE… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: ₹ 318.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tv924620GP— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023
Have a look at the day-wise box office collection of Pathaan:
Pathaan worldwide gross box office:
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 7: Rs 43 cr (Rs 28 cr India + Rs 15 cr overseas)
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 6: Rs 41.5 cr (Rs 25.50 cr India + Rs 16 cr overseas)
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 5: Rs 112 cr (Rs 70 cr India + Rs 42 cr overseas)
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 4: Rs 116 cr (Rs 64 cr India + Rs 52 cr overseas)
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 3: Rs 90 cr (Rs 47 cr India + Rs 43 cr overseas)
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 2: Rs 113.6 cr ( Rs 82.94 cr India + Rs 30.70 cr overseas)
- Pathaan worldwide gross Day 1: Rs 106 cr (Rs 55 cr India + Rs 49 cr overseas)
Pathaan nett box office:
- Pathaan nett Day 7: Rs. 23 cr nett (Hindi Rs 22 cr + Rs 1 cr dubbed format)
- Pathaan nett Day 6: Rs 26.50 cr nett (Hindi Rs 25.50 cr + Rs 1 cr dubbed format)
- Pathaan nett Day 5: Rs 60.75 cr nett (Hindi Rs 58.5 cr + Rs 2.25 cr dubbed format)
- Pathaan nett Day 4: Rs 53.25 cr nett (Rs 51.50 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.75 cr dubbed format)
- Pathaan nett Day 3: Rs 39.25 cr nett (Rs 38 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.25 cr dubbed formats)
- Pathaan nett Day 2: Rs 70.50 cr nett (Rs. 68 cr Hindi format + Rs 2.5 cr dubbed formats)
- Pathaan nett Day 1: Rs. 57 cr nett (Rs. 55 cr Hindi format + Rs. 2 cr dubbed formats)
Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Following the humungous success of the film, auring a recent interaction with media, SRK and Siddharth Anand hinted at a sequel of Pathaan. While SRK said he will be "bigger and better" in Pathaan 2, Siddharth said it will be an honour to direct the superstar again.