Mumbai: It's been seven days since Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan released and it seems it is in no mood to slow down at the box-office as the action entertainer has raked in Rs. 634 crore gross worldwide in just one week since its release on January 25.

Pathaan, on its seventh day, registered Rs. 23 crores nett in India (Hindi - Rs. 22 crores, All Dubbed versions - Rs. 1 crore), taking the India gross to Rs. 28 crores. The overseas gross on day 7 is at Rs. 15 crore. In 7 days, 'Pathaan' has recorded $29.27 million (Rs. 238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 330.25 (Hindi - Rs. 318.50 crores, dubbed - Rs. 11.75 crores).

Have a look at the day-wise box office collection of Pathaan:

Pathaan worldwide gross box office:

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 7: Rs 43 cr (Rs 28 cr India + Rs 15 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 6: Rs 41.5 cr (Rs 25.50 cr India + Rs 16 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 5: Rs 112 cr (Rs 70 cr India + Rs 42 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 4: Rs 116 cr (Rs 64 cr India + Rs 52 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 3: Rs 90 cr (Rs 47 cr India + Rs 43 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 2: Rs 113.6 cr ( Rs 82.94 cr India + Rs 30.70 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 1: Rs 106 cr (Rs 55 cr India + Rs 49 cr overseas)

Pathaan nett box office:

Pathaan nett Day 7: Rs. 23 cr nett (Hindi Rs 22 cr + Rs 1 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 6: Rs 26.50 cr nett (Hindi Rs 25.50 cr + Rs 1 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 5: Rs 60.75 cr nett (Hindi Rs 58.5 cr + Rs 2.25 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 4: Rs 53.25 cr nett (Rs 51.50 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.75 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 3: Rs 39.25 cr nett (Rs 38 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.25 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 2: Rs 70.50 cr nett (Rs. 68 cr Hindi format + Rs 2.5 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 1: Rs. 57 cr nett (Rs. 55 cr Hindi format + Rs. 2 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe and has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Following the humungous success of the film, auring a recent interaction with media, SRK and Siddharth Anand hinted at a sequel of Pathaan. While SRK said he will be "bigger and better" in Pathaan 2, Siddharth said it will be an honour to direct the superstar again.