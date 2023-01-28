Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. After breaking opening day records, SRK's film continues to storm the box office with impressive numbers. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has emerged as a historic hit as it registered a worldwide collection of over Rs. 300 crore gross.

While the makers are yet to share numbers, trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Saturday morning tweeted that Pathaan has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. Taking to Twitter, Ramesh shared, "#Pathaan crosses ₹ 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days.. 🔥"

As reported earlier, Pathaan created more history on its second day when it beat its own record for the highest day ever which it set on the opening day -- Rs 55 crore in Hindi format + Rs 2 crore in dubbed formats -- amounting to a total of Rs 57 crore nett on Day 1 of its release.

pathaan's success will write a new chapter in SRK's career full of highlights. The film has been called the grand comeback of SRK but King Khan on Friday said it's all about trying to finish what one started. Quoting Ethan Hawke's dialogue from Andrew Niccol's film Gattaca, SRK said it's not about the return.

"Gattaca movie 'I never saved anything for the swim back'. I think life is a bit like that... You aren't mean to plan your return... U r meant to move forward. Don't come back... try to finish what you started. Just a 57yr olds' advice things (sic)," the actor said. The dialogue in question is about moving ahead without quitting, something that Shah Rukh, who took a four-year break from lead roles in 2018, seems to identify with.