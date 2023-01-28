Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting Rs 313 crore gross worldwide. Pathaan continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is unstoppable at the box office. SRK has again proved his might with the action drama which is his first in a three decade long career. The film also managed to break the jinx for Yash Raj Films as the banner had a slew of ill-fated films in 2022.

Have a look at simplified data of Pathaan box office collections:

Pathaan worldwide gross box office day-wise:

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 1: Rs 106 cr (Rs 55 cr India + Rs 49 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 2: Rs 113.6 cr ( Rs 82.94 cr India + Rs 30.70 cr overseas)

Pathaan worldwide gross Day 3: Rs 90 cr (Rs 47 crore India + Rs 43 crore overseas)

Pathaan nett box office day-wise:

Pathaan nett Day 1: Rs. 57 crore nett (Rs. 55 cr Hindi format + Rs. 2 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 2: Rs 70.50 crore nett (Rs. 68 cr Hindi format + Rs 2.5 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 3: Rs 39.25 crore nett (Rs 38 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.25 cr dubbed formats)

The film opened on Wednesday in over 5,000 screens across the country, including big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The movie has a five-day extended opening weekend as it released just the day before Republic Day. Buoyed by the phenomenal response to the star-studded entertainer, production banner YRF on Wednesday said it had added a post-midnight 12.30 am show across the country. Pathaan's total screen count stands at 8,500 worldwide.