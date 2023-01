New Delhi: King Khan's comeback vehicle Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest release has proved to be a massive box office success since its release and the action thriller still continues to cross new milestones. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the film registered a business of Rs 60 to 62 crores on Sunday. The makers, however, are yet to share official numbers.

The film's Hindi version is estimated to collect Rs 60 crores on Sunday, according to film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taking to Twitter he shared early estimates for the film and wrote, "#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: Rs 60 cr to Rs 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower."

Earlier, Taran estimated that the film is expected to become the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India on Day 5. He wrote, 'PATHAAN' NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT Rs 250 CR... AGAIN OVERTAKES 'KGF2', 'BAAHUBALI 2', 'DANGAL'... #Pathaan: Will cross Rs 250 cr today [Day 5] #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 #Dangal: Day 10 #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has minted 429 crores worldwide. It earned Rs 265 crore in India and Rs 164 crore overseas. Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.