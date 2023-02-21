Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan created history on its 27th day of release. The makers on Tuesday shared that the film helmed by Siddharth Anand is the first Hindi movie to cross the worldwide gross of Rs 1000. Not only that, Pathaan also enjoys the feat of being the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

Yash Raj Films took to social media to share box office numbers for Pathaan. According to YRF, on its fourth Monday Pathaan raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore). After 27 days, Pathaan's total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore. The film raked in Rs 623 crore gross in the domestic market while overseas business stands at Rs 377 crore.

Before Pathaan, the films below made it to the Rs 1000 crore club:

Dangal - Rs 1968.03 cr Baahubali 2 - Rs 1747 cr KGF 2 - Rs 1188 cr RRR - Rs 1174 cr

The sleek spy actioner follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. SRK's comeback film boasts of a strong star cast that includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

READ | 'Mat karo yaar': Shah Rukh to fan's 'FIR' comment, reveals reason why his next movie is called 'Jawan'

One of the reasons for Pathaan doing the kind of business that it's doing is the bottled-up excitement among fans to see the superstar on screen after a long gap of four years. SRK made a mighty comeback with Pathaan and returned right back at the top where he belongs. The actor is likely to reunite with the Pathaan team for a sequel which he said will be bigger and better than the original film.