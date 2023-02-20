Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Pathaan denies slowing down at the box office. The film which was released on January 25 is still soaring at the box office. After 26 days of its release, Pathaan registered a worldwide gross of Rs 996 crore and is all set to cross Rs 1000 crore mark soon.

Yash Raj Films on Monday took to social media to share numbers of Pathaan box office day 26. Pathaan, which brought SRK back on the silver screen after four years, received an unprecedented response from the superstar's fandom globally. As the love of the audience continues to pour in, Pathaan is likely to cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore milestone. So far only Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF: Chapter enjoy being the part of the Rs 1000 crore club.

Pathaan on its 26th day registered an incredible Rs 515.67 crore nett in India. In 26 days, the film has recorded Rs 375 crore in overseas territories, while gross collection in India stands at Rs 621 crore, shared Yash Raj Films on social media. Pathaan is the most successful film for all who are associated with it. Right from YRF to SRK, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and director Siddharth Anand, the film will remain the highlight of their filmography unless Pathaan 2 rewrites history.

Following the success of Pathaan, it will come as no surprise if the makers announce a sequel to the film. During Pathaan success meet, SRK and Siddharth also teased Pathaan 2 and said that it will be "bigger and better" than the original.