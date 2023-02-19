Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action drama is showing no sign of slowing down despite new releases. Pathaan has surpassed Baahubali 2 box office record to emerge as highest grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema. The dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion was at the top with a total collection of Rs 510.99 crore which is shattered by Pathaan with Rs 511.22.

On its fourth Saturday, Pathaan witnessed an upward trend at the box office. The makers introduced a drop in ticket rates on Friday and Saturday. The strategy yielded positive results for the team Pathaan as Siddharth Anand's directorial raked in Rs 988 core on the 25th day of its release.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday shared Pathaan box office update on social media and confirmed that the film has emerged as highest grossing Hindi ever after Baahubali 2 which was originally in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi. Running in its fourth weekend, the film has registered a worldwide gross of Rs 988 crore.

National chains aside, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, mass pockets too witnessed a jump. Pathaan on its 25th day registered an incredible Rs 511.22 crore nett in India while the domestic gross box office stands at Rs 616 crore. The film has recorded Rs 372 crore in overseas territories.

READ | Despite Shehzada release, Pathaan continues to rule box office, shows increased in 4th weekend

Pathaan's hold at box office did not fazed by the release of family entertainer Shehzada and the Hollywood film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The exhibitors, however, increased Pathaan shows on audience demand following slashed ticket rates. Going by the staggering numbers, SRK has returned to his throne and how!