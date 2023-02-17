Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's spy actioner is so close to zoom past the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film Baahubali 2. After 23 days of its release, Pathaan still continues to register impressive numbers. With a drop in ticket praise on Friday, SRK's Pathaan is likely to deliver bigger numbers tomorrow. But before that, have a look at the Pathaan box office day 23.

On Friday, the makers of Pathaan shared box office numbers of their monstrous hit film. Taking social media, Yash Raj Films (YRF)revealed that the film has raised Rs 976 crore gross worldwide in 23 days. According to YRF, the film raised Rs 505.85 crore nett in India while the domestic gross box office numbers stand at Rs 609 crore. When it comes to the overseas market, Pathaan minted Rs 367 crore in its 23 days. Pathaan is all set to break Baahubali: The Conclusion lifetime collection which is Rs 510 crores.

Pathaan box office may witness a jump tomorrow as YRF has reduced ticket prices to Rs 110 flat across shows in India. It is said that makers slashed Pathaan ticket prices to celebrate the film's huge success. The alternative narrative, however, suggests that a drop in ticket prices was aimed to increase footfall as two big films -- Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and the Hollywood film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit screens today. Shezada makers also launched a counter strategy and introduced the buy one, get one free offer hours after its release in India.