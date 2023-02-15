Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office even after 20 days of its release. Pathaan continues to roar loud at the ticket counters. The film is swiftly moving ahead to shatter box office records of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The conclusion. In a few days, the SRK starrer is likely to beat the Hindi version of Baahubali 2. The dubbed version of the Rajamouli film holds a record of Rs 510.99 crore.

Yash Raj Films on Wednesday took to social media to share Pathaan's box office update. The makers shared the official numbers of the SRK starrer on their Twitter handle. After 21 days, the film registered business of Rs 963 crore worldwide. The Siddharth Anand directorial has raked in $44.27 million (Rs 363 crore) in the overseas market.

READ | AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has this to say about Atlee's newborn and Jawan co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara

The spy thriller got a boost in business due to Valentine's Day as nett collection in India showed a jump on Tuesday. SRK's debut action drama registered Rs 498.85 crore nett in the domestic market while gross box office stands at Rs 600 crore after 21 days of release. The film did not have major competition from any big releases and that helped Pathaan to register the kind of numbers that it is doing ever since its release.

In two days, Pathaan will face some competition from Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada which is releasing on over 3000 screens across the country. Shehzada which was originally scheduled to hit the screen on February 10 but the makers pushed the release date of the family entertainer so that Pathaan can enjoy a solo run for a little longer time.