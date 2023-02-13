Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan continues to roar across theaters. King Khan's maiden action film is a hit among the masses and so is in national chains. The film renewed and revived audiences' trust in Hindi films and filmmakers after a year of flops with few hit films in between. The film is running in its fourth week and shows no sign of slowing down just as yet.

On Monday, makers took to social media to share the report card of Pathaan box office day 19. The latest box office numbers hint that the film is bound to cross the coveted milestone of Rs 1000 crore. On its 19th day, Pathaan registered Rs 946 crore gross at the worldwide box office. If Pathaan crosses Rs 1000 crore mark then it will join the club of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, RRR, and Yash's KGF 2.

The spy actioner has recorded $43.65 million (Rs 358 crore) in the overseas market, while nett collection of Pathaan in India stands at Rs 489.05 crore. With zero competition at the box office, Pathaan will reap the benefits of a solo release until Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada arrives in theaters on February 17.

Pathaan is SRK's most successful film so far and the film will also be the highlight of the filmography of actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and director Siddharth Anand. Pathaan released on 8000 screens worldwide amid great hype and even greater controversy. The film, however, managed to strike a chord with the audience and consequently struck gold at the box office. After the humungous success of Pathaan, the film is likely to have a sequel.