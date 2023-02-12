Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has starred in many blockbuster films, some of which have set records at the box office but none like the way his latest Pathaan did. The film released on January 25, continues to enthrall the audience and keep the cash ringing at the box office.

Yash Raj Films (YRF), the banner behind Pathaan on Sunday shared numbers for Pathaan box office day 18. Going by the latest box office numbers, SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer film is swiftly inching close to Rs 1000 crore mark. On it's 18th day, Pathaan Rs 924 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

So far, the film has recorded $43 million (Rs 352 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs 476.05 crore. The makers took to social media to share Pathaan day 18 box office numbers on. Pathaan infused a breath of fresh air into SRK's career after consecutive flops. The film did the same for the prestigious YRF studio which had a lull 2022 with a series of ill-fated films. The makers will be coming up with a sequel to the action thriller which is part of YRF's ambitious spy universe.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai for Jawan shoot, mobbed outside Nayanthara's apartment - videos viral

Meanwhile, SRK is busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawan which is helmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. SRK aside, the film will feature Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. SRK is said to reaming in action genre as he will be seen doing high-octane action in Jawan which is slated to hit screens on June 2, 2023.