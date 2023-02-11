Mumbai: Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years, has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross: Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note. YRF said Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. he stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

Talking about the film, Siddharth in a recent interview said that "universe conspired to make it a hit" otherwise and a film like Pathaan is not possible to make and receive the kind of response it did from the audience is unimaginable. Siddharth and SRK have expressed the desire to reunite for Pathaan 2 but before that to happen both of them have multiple projects to tend to.

SRK will be next seen in Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar's Jawan. Following this he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki coming up with Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, Siddharth has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the making. Fighter will be India's first aerial actioner. (With agency inputs)