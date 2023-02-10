Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan managed to pack a solid punch at the box office even after two weeks of its release on 8000 screens worldwide. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand raked in ₹ 888 crore gross worldwide in 16 days of its release amid an unprecedented hype.

In 16 days, Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films' (YRF) production, has recorded $41.02 million (₹ 337 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at ₹ 458.90 crore. The makers took to social media to share Pathaan day 16 box office numbers on Friday. As it did for SRK, Pathaan also broke the jinx for YRF as the banner had consecutive flops recently.

The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office and smashed many box office records. The espionage actioner is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100-million milestone without a China release. According to a poll conducted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 56.1% of users opined Pathaan can possibly surpass the lifetime biz of Baahubali 2 Hindi version in India while 27.8% found it's an extremely upheaval task and 16.1% thought SRK's film stands 50/50 chance.

Have a look at Pathaan benchmarks: Domestic nett box office Hindi version

Day 1 Crossed ₹ 50 cr

Day 2: ₹ 100 cr

Day 3: ₹ 150 cr

Day 4: ₹ 200 cr

Day 5: ₹ 250 cr

Day 7: ₹ 300 cr

Day 9: ₹ 350 cr:

Day 12: ₹ 400 cr

As hinted by King Khan and Siddharth at the Pathaan success event in Mumbai, the film is likely to have a sequel. With SRK's Jawan and Dunki in the making, Pathaan 2 will be a matter of WHEN as the superstar has Atlee Kumar's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the making. Following these two, King Khan might reunite with Siddharth who is also yet to wrap up Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.