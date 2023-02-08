Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan continues to lure audience to cinema halls in its second week of release. Released on January 25 on 8000 screens, Pathaan is racing toward new milestone each passing day. So far the film has registered worldwide gross of Rs 865 crore.

The makers on Wednesday shared that the film has crossed Rs 865 crore mark on its 14th day of release. While the gross box office of Pathaan sits at Rs 536 crore in India, overseas numbers stand at Rs 329 crore. According to YRF, Pathaan's domestic nett box office at the end of the 14th reports business of Rs 446 crore.

With its earnings going up to $105.51 million through Tuesday, it is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100-million milestone without a China release. Pathaan has already surpassed the nett business of the Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer KGF 2 which was originally in the Kannada language.

Next ahead of Pathaan on a nett basis is SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 with a Rs 510 crore ($61.7 million) lifetime collection in Hindi, the film was originally in Telugu. Surpassing Baahubali 2 is a giant task but going by Pathaan's craze, and no competition from other tentpoles, SRK starrer can run longer at the box office. It will be interesting to see if it crosses Baahubali 2 benchmark.

With staggering box office numbers, Pathaan is clearly the highest-grosser film for Yash Raj Films and the most successful outing so far in the careers of SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth. After the humungous success of Pathaan, it is no-brainer that the makers are toying with the idea of a sequel.