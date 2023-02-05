Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to pull the audience to cinema halls in huge numbers even after nearly a fortnight of its release. The film helmed by Siddharth Anand set a new record with 11 day box office numbers. According to makes, Pathaan registered Rs 780 crore worldwide gross in 11 days.

Taking to social media, Yash Rah Films (YRF), the banner behind Pathaan shared that the film has crossed Rs 400 mark at the nett box office in India. So far Pathaan collected Rs 481 crore gross in India while the overseas market stands at Rs 299 crore. With the staggering numbers, Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to breach Rs 400 crore nett box office benchmark in India.

READ | AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has this to say about Atlee's newborn and Jawan co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara

On Saturday, Pathaan left Aamir Khan's Dangal behind with Rs 382 crore nett. SRK's film smashed the record collection of Dangal of Rs 374 crore nett. Not only this, the makers had earlier claimed that the film has broken 21 box office records which are yet to be named and explained in a way that a commoner can understand.

The tentpole film has seemingly entertained a large audience in an immersive manner. SRK's absence on big screen also worked in favour of the film as there was bottled-up excitement in the audience to see the superstar in theatres. The actor, who is in his 50s, shifted gears from romance to action in a bid to jazz up his career. His experiment seemingly paid off well as his fans were apparently waiting for the quinquagenarian superstar to stop milking his King of Romance image.