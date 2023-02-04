Mumbai: Pathaan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in ten days. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directorial made Rs 14 crore nett in India (Hindi Rs 13.50 crore, dubbed versions Rs 50 lakh) taking the domestic gross collection to Rs 453 crore in ten days.

In the overseas territories, the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore. "Pathaan becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!" the studio said in a press note. The actioner follows Shah Rukh's titular Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by the mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Pathaan nett box office shared by YRF:

Pathaan nett Day 10: Rs. 14 cr nett (Hindi Rs 13.50 cr + Rs 50 lakh dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 9: Rs. 15.65 cr nett (Hindi Rs 15 cr + Rs 65 lakh dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 8: Rs. 18.25 cr nett (Hindi Rs 17.50 cr + Rs 75 lakh dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 7: Rs. 23 cr nett (Hindi Rs 22 cr + Rs 1 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 6: Rs 26.50 cr nett (Hindi Rs 25.50 cr + Rs 1 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 5: Rs 60.75 cr nett (Hindi Rs 58.5 cr + Rs 2.25 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 4: Rs 53.25 cr nett (Rs 51.50 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.75 cr dubbed format)

Pathaan nett Day 3: Rs 39.25 cr nett (Rs 38 cr Hindi format + Rs 1.25 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 2: Rs 70.50 cr nett (Rs. 68 cr Hindi format + Rs 2.5 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan nett Day 1: Rs. 57 cr nett (Rs. 55 cr Hindi format + Rs. 2 cr dubbed formats)

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War featuring Hrithik Roshan. Salman made a special appearance as Tiger in Pathaan. (With agency inputs)

