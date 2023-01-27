Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan, which was embroiled in a controversy surrounding a saffron colour bikini, has smashed box-office records of Hindi films. In two days of its release, Pathaan's gross collections worldwide minted over Rs 235 crore.

In terms of worldwide collections, Pathaan has minted over Rs 235 crore, shared trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Talking about national chains, Pathaan registered a business of Rs 31.60 crore on second day of its release. The numbers were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

Pathaan had set multiple new records, including the "widest Hindi release of all time in India" and "highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release". The first day gross collection of the stylish spy thriller is also the "highest ever" in Shah Rukh's career as well as for co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Pathaan marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of wait. His last film was the ambitious Zero directed by Aanand L. Rai, which was released in 2018. The film was a box-office disaster as it earned Rs 88.74 crore in India. Prior to that, SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

With the Republic Day followed by the weekend, and practically no competition from other tentpoles, it will be interesting to see how things turn for Pathaan in the days to come but, for now, Bollywood has a reason to celebrate.