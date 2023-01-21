Hyderabad: The makers of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Pathaan opened advance booking in India on January 20. In one day, Pathaan advance ticket sales have crossed Rs 15 crore. Going by the trend, Pathaan is inching close to surpassing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's advance booking business.

First day advance booking crosses Rs 15 cr:

The bottled-up excitement for SRK's return to the big screens is seemingly working in favour of Pathaan, though it is too early to say so. Going by the advance ticket sales numbers, Pathaan may turn out to be a jinx breaker for Yash Rah Films and Shah Rukh Khan. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan has already amassed a gross collection of Rs 15.18 crore.

Hindi & Telugu pockets responding well:

The Hindi and Telugu versions of Pathaan have sold the maximum number of tickets while the Tamil market is yet to respond in the same manner. If Tamil pocket also witnesses a positive response then there could be no stopping for Pathaan. Speculations are rife that Pathaan's opening day business will be around Rs 40 crore. So far, 4,86,424 tickets for Pathaan are sold.

Pathaan status at national chains:

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan is all set for a monstrous start. The advance sales at national chains is showing tremendous response. Sharing the update till Friday 6 pm, Taran stated that the three national chains -- PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis have sold 1,71,500 Pathaan tickets collectively.

Pathaan to surpass Brahmastra advance sales:

The film will be released on January 25 and in a couple of days and Pathaan is said to surpass the advance sales of Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy drama collected Rs 19.66 crore. Considering the buzz and anticipation around the film, YRF decided to open the advance booking of the film 5 days prior to its release to take the hype to its most optimal point.

Extended weekend benefit:

The tentpole movie which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles will also be benefitted from January 26 public holiday and add up to the long weekend. Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films' YRF Spy Universe which is touted to be India's biggest franchise so far.