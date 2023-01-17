Mumbai: Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) will open the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Pathaan on January 20, five days prior to its theatrical release. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi. YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India's biggest franchises," Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF said in a statement.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which has garnered abundant love from the audience. The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India. For the film, SRK and Deepika underwent rigorous training forms of combat including biking on ice and riding on top of trains. They learned Japanese martial arts from Jujutsu for the film.

READ | SRK's Pathaan to arrive on OTT on this date; Delhi HC asks to make it accessible for specially abled

Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe also includes Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai as well as Hrithik Roshan's War. The third film in the Tiger franchise is set to arrive in December. Salman will also make a special appearance in Pathaan. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on January 25. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.