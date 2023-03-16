Hyderabad: Best known for portraying the role of Khopdi in the 80s TV show Nukkad, the 71-year-old veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away on Wednesday. The news of his death was confirmed by the actor's brother Ganesh Khakhar. He stated that Sameer passed away as a result of multiple organ failures in a Mumbai hospital.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suzzane Bernet, Director duo Raj and DK, director Hansal Mehta, and actor Rajkummar Rao expressed their sorrow for the late actor's demise on their social media handles after learning about the unfortunate event.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a picture on her IG Story with a caption saying that Sameer Khakhar was an absolute legend and her favourite co-star. His love, wisdom, humour and most importantly his straight-faced jokes are invaluable life lessons, said Parineeti, wishing him goodbye and that she will never forget him. Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram Story and captioned it "RIP #SameerKhakhar JI".

Director duo Raj and DK shared a lengthy note and stated that when they were kids, Khopdi from Nukkad had made a very good impression on them. He was unique and eccentric, and even when remained drunk, he spoke the truth, the duo said. They further said that even if it was only for one day, it was a blessing to work with this independent-minded person. "May his soul rest in peace! Always in our hearts #SameerKhakhar," they said.

The late actor appeared in the 1989 television series Circus, which starred Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He portrayed the role of Chintamani in the television show. The well-known 1994 sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, wherein Khakhar played the role of film director Toto, is another example of his remarkable work. Rakesh Bedi, Jatin Kanakia, Reema Lagoo, and Archana Puran Singh all had significant parts in the DD metro TV show.