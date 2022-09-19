Mumbai (Maharashtra): T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta are all set to release Code Name: Tiranga on the big screen on October 14. Starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead, the film will also bring together seasoned actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

An espionage action thriller, Code Name: Tiranga is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Parineeti Chopra will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film.

Looking forward to his next film hitting the big screens, Ribhu Dasgupta, said: "I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga, set to release in cinemas this October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier's sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation."

Meanwhile, Parineeti will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 14, 2022.

Parineeti also recently announced that she is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar once again for Pooja Entertainment's upcoming project. The untitled film marks the second collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after their super-hit film Kesari in 2019. The official announcement of the film is still awaited.