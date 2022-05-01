Hyderabad (Telangana): Parasuram Petla's directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is set to hit theatres on May 12. With only a few days until the release, the creators have started the promotion with back-to-back media interactions with their technical team.

In an interview with the scribes, director Parasuram Petla revealed that he had written the SVP story earlier during his 'Geetha Govindam' days, but was hesitant to approach the superstar. "Mahesh Babu made it simple for me by giving me the opportunity to tell the story. He connected with the characters and thus chose this film," explained Parasuram.

"Once Mahesh has a firm grasp on the script, he gives it his all. In his approach, there are no half-measures," he added. "If you look at my career graph, you'll notice that I did start off well, but after Sarocharu failed, I took a couple of years off, reflected, and then restarted. It worked wonders for me," Parasuram said.

READ | Rajamouli to join Mahesh Babu in Dubai for narration of their next?

Despite the fact that it is one of the most anticipated films, director Parasuram remains confident that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will live up to expectations. Prasuram teased the plot of the Mahesh Babu film, saying, "SVP has a bank backdrop, but the story doesn't talk about the scandals or anything like that, but has multiple layers of emotions imbibed in the narrative."

The director spills beans on Mahesh Babu's role in the movie, as he stated: "Mahesh's character in SVP has a big emotional arc. It is enterprising." Parasuram revealed Mahesh's makeover for SVP, saying: "It was my idea because I wanted Mahesh's appearance to have a 'wow' factor.

He agreed immediately and became excited about making minor changes to his appearance, such as growing his hair and beginning to work on other minor changes." The director further explained, "Mahesh Babu's attention to detail is superb. This trip with him taught me why people become superstars."

(With agency inputs)