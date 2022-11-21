Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa heaped praise on Bollywood actor Govinda at an award show in Dubai on Saturday. In a viral video, Fahad is even seen rushing to touch Govinda's feet after calling him an inspiration for many beyond the border.

Govinda ruled the silver screen in the 90s but he still continues to inspire the younger generation of actors. While actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana spoke highly of the quintessential hero of Bollywood, seemingly the talents from the other side of the border equally adore the actor.

In a viral video, Fahad is seen praising Govinda saying that he "started acting in the first place" because of the Bollywood actor. He also rushed from the stage to touch Govinda's feet who welcomed him with a hug.

"I started acting in the first place because of Govinda sir. Sir, hum aapke fan hai. Aur hume Pakistan mein aesa lagta tha ki jo bhi acting karni hai woh aapke jaese karni hai. Phir Ranveer agaye, phir (Sir, we are your fans. We think in Pakistan that whatever acting has to be done, should be done like yours). Then Ranveer (Singh) came, and then.. (laughing)," said Fahad at the award show.

READ | How Govinda burst onto the scene and skyrocketed from there

Fahad also said that he will always remain a huge fan of Govinda and felt lucky to be on the stage braced by his idol. He concluded on a hopeful note of recommencement of talent exchange between the two neighbouring countries. "I hope Pakistan and India once again come together to do good work."