Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Sajal Ali took to social media to apparently react to a retired Pakistani military officer and YouTuber's claim that some actresses were used as 'honey traps' by the country's powerful establishment. Soon after the video went viral, Sajal was attacked by trolls on social media.

Sajal has seemingly responded to social media posts tarnishing her character after the ex-military man apparently levelled vile allegations against her and some other female actors.

The actor has been under fire since the retired military official, Major Adil Raja, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Soldier Speaks' which has more than 290,000 subscribers, released a vlog. In it, he alleged that some actresses were used as 'honey trap' by the country's powerful establishment.

Although Adil did not take the name of any actor, he used their initials. As soon as the video went viral, people comprehended the initials to be of the actors who had worked in the dramas produced by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Sajal Ali was one among them too.

READ | Fawad Khan on India release of The Legend of Maula Jatt: Great way to handshake

Several debasing trolls then posted on social media and Sajal finally responded to them, condemning the trend. Taking to Twitter, Sajal said, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

For unversed, Sajal Ali impressed Bollywood fans by playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller Mom. She also made headlines for her show Dhoop Ki Deewar released on Zee5. The show celebrates peace and unity between India and Pakistan.

The story revolves around a family and their loss and that borders are just walls built by us. Vishal from India and Sara from Pakistan find their lives interconnected when they lose their fathers in war and their common grief becomes a foundation of their friendship.