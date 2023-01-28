Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated the success of their digitally released Mission Majnu on Friday night. Around the same time, an Instagram post by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui ripping apart "poorly researched" Mission Majnu went viral. Siddiqui, who has worked in Bollywood is seemingly unhappy with the representation of Pakistani Muslims in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Adnan slammed Mission Majnu for 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis. He tagged Mission Majnu as 'distasteful' and 'factually incorrect' and slammed it for 'poor story, poorer execution, poorest research'. Adnan, who has worked in the Hindi film Mom starring late actor Sridevi, wrote: "How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help."

Upset with Mission Majnu makers, Adnan shared Pakistanis "don't wear skull caps, surma and tawiz", which Sidharth was seen donning to play his character Tariq in the film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Siddiqui wrote: "Make sure to take notes - no, we don't wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don't ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don't go around throwing adaab."

He added that there is so much in Mission Majnu that's "distasteful & factually incorrect." He also shared his opinion on how Sidharth's saviour complex would've been accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. According to Adnan, "A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist."

Continuing censure, the actor said that Mission Majnu is outcome of "Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research." He also invited Bollywood filmmakers to visit Pakistan before churning out films with their motherland in the backdrop, "Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."

The film, which released on Netflix, follows Amandeep Singh IPS, a RAW field operative who heads to Pakistan on an undercover mission to investigate about Pakistan's involvement in creating nuclear weapons. Since the film’s release, it has been trending in the top 10 films list in 18 countries on Netflix. Not only that, Mission Majnu has become the #2 non-English film globally on Netflix in its opening weekend of release.