Hyderabad: Veteran singer Sulochana Chavan passed away on December 10 due to old age. She was 89 years old. According to reports, Sulochana was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed her last today at her residence in Phanaswadi, Maharashtra.

Sulochana was born on March 13, 1933, in Mumbai. Her last rites will take place this evening at Marine Lines in South Mumbai.

Sulochana was honoured with the Padma Shri Award by former President Ram Nath Kovind in March. She was also conferred with the title of Lavanisamradhni (Queen of Lavani) for her singing contribution to the art genre.

Chavan is known for singing various famous Lavani songs. Her famous Lavani songs include Tuzhya Usala Laagal Kolha, Padarawarti Jartaricha both from the 1965 film Malhari Martand, Solaawa Varees Dhokyacha, Kasa Kay Patil Bara Hay Ka? both from 1964 film Sawaal Majha Aika!