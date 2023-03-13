Chennai: Every nominee for the 2023 Oscar receives a swag bag regardless of whether they win Academy Awards or not. The delights in the bag range from locally owned businesses to well-known international brands. Since 2002, a marketing company called Distinctive Assets, which is based in Los Angeles has started giving gift bags to Oscar nominees but is unaffiliated with the Academy.

This year, the gift bags are estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 1.03 crore, containing more than 60 items filled with gifts related to various beauty and lifestyle. It also contains tickets for luxury vacations that include a $40,000 gateway to a Canadian estate named "The Lifestyle,". It also includes a stay in an Italian lighthouse for eight people, including friends and family.

A symbolic memento for a plot of land in Australia's Queensland is also included in the gift. A $25,000 project management coupon and a Maison construction charge for house restoration are also included in the gift bag. There are coupons for hair restoration, facelifts, and lipo arm sculpting. This year, gifts will be delivered in a Havaianas suitcase, and it is said that 50% of the products are made by women and minority-owned businesses.

Skincare items from Miage, a silk pillowcase from Blush Silks, a travel pillow from PETA, as well as goods from Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness, Daily Energy Cards, Good Reason Co, Rarete Studios, ReFa, Proflexa, Oxygenetix, and many other companies, will be included in the gift packs. The least expensive item in the gift set is a $13.56 pack of Clif Thins and a $18 loaf of Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa.

The recipient has to pay taxes even though the goods and services in the bag are free as it is considered as income. Interestingly in 2016, the company Distinctive Assets had a direct confrontation with the Academy Awards committee when the gift bag contained sex toys, a vampire breast lift, and marijuana vape pens. Distinctive Assets is no longer permitted to utilize the Academy's trademark since the Academy does not wish to be linked with it.