Hyderabad: They have arrived! The RRR trio ‐- SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR made a stunning appearance at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Also joining them for the award gala were Naatu Naatu singers Kaalabhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Team RRR ditched tuxedos and opted for traditional attire for the Oscars 2023. While Rajamouli was seen donning a mouve-colored kurta and beige dhoti, Ram Charan looked dapper in a black velvet jacket teamed up with an asymmetric kurta and matching pant. Jr Ntr made his presence felt in a Gaurav Gupta-designed black velvet bandhgala with a golden tiger motif on one shoulder.

The champagne-coloured carpet of Oscars 2023 saw the RRR trio posing together holding one another's hands while flaunting a charming smile on their face. After Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and HCA, this is another international outing for team RRR.

Meanwhile, Kaalabhairava and Rahul too looked their best in athleticwear. Donning a black pathani with a matching jacket, Kaalabhairava was seen posing with co-singer Rahul who opted for a powder blue kurta pajama.

READ | Ram Cahran's wife Upasana shares pictures from night before Oscars, says team RRR 'is all set to rock tomorrow'

If team RRR brings the Oscar home, it will be India's first in the Best Original Song category. Composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandranose Naatu Naatu from RRR is nominated in the Original Song category. The song will be competing with Rihanna (Lift Me Up), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Applause), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life), and Lady Gaga (Hold My Hand.)