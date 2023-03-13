Hyderabad: Oscars night is finally here. The most anticipated award night saw in attendance the entire team of RRR. Talking to a reporter, Jr NTR sent his fans into a frenzy by announcing that an RRR sequel is in talks. The actor shared that he can't wait for it to start. The actor further said that though there is a sequel in the line, SS Rajamouli has not yet confirmed any date for its shoot.

The Tollywood actor hopes to finish all his other work commitments before beginning the shooting of the sequel of RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt. Jr NTR of RRR fame also shared the idea behind the tiger imprint on the left side of his shoulder. He also talked about his upcoming projects with a special mention of NTR 30 with the Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The Tollywood star looked stunning in an all-black sherwani set. The striking feature was a tiger symbol sewn into his sherwani at the left-hand side on the shoulder. When asked about the symbol, the actor said that the tiger is the national animal of India, and today while on the red carpet at the Oscars in Los Angeles, it is not just him, but his country India. Jr NTR wanted to bring Indiannes to his look and so had opted for the tiger symbol to represent India on the global platform.

The actor lietrally wore his heart on his sleeve at Oscars night. The RRR actor staying true to his promise walked the Oscar red carpet with India in his heart. He opted for bandh gala created out of black velvet and embellished with gold metallic thread by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. On being queued about his upcoming projects, the RRR actor said that he is in talks for an untitled film for which the shoot will begin on the 29th of March. The actor hopes the movie gets as much love and appreciation as RRR got.