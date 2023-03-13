Hyderabad: "Naatu Naatu" from Director SS Rajamouli's film "RRR" became the first song from an Indian film to bag the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. While receiving the award, composer MM Keeravani sang an ode to director Rajmouli and India in his speech.

Various visuals of the teams' ecstatic reactions to the moment when the award was announced are surfacing online. RRR's official account shared a moment where the Director and his family can be seen jumping with joy as presenters Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson announce RRR as the winner of the Best Original Song.

The RRR team was seen sitting in the last row at the Oscars 2023, waiting with bated breath amidst the silence, moments before the award was announced. Director Rajamouli, along with his team, erupted with joy when 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song, and Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose walked up the stage to accept the award! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team supporting RRR went 'wild' after the Academy Award win!

Cast members Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn celebrated the victory and congratulated the team of RRR on their Instagram and Twitter handles. 'Naatu Naatu' was performed live at the Oscars with an electrifying rendition by composer MM Keeravani and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Naatu Naatu beat the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna to win the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. As composer Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award, members of the RRR team, actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj along with director Rajamouli were all seen in the audience, cheering for the winners.

Also read: And, the Oscar Goes To...Naatu Naatu!