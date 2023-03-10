Hyderabad: Team RRR has landed in Los Angeles to attend the Oscars where SS Rajamouli-directed epic period action drama RRR's song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category. While Ram Charan and Rajamouli headed to LA earlier, Jr NTR joined the team later and is excited about the 95th Academy Awards. Talking about the big day, Jr NTR said, team RRR will be walking the red carpet on March 13 "carrying the nation in hearts."

Ever since Jr NTR shared a picture from Beverly Hills, there is a sense of excitement in his fanbase who have been trending #ManofthemassesJrNTR on Twitter. Jr NTR's fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite actor walk the red carpet at the Oscars. Jr NTR too in a recent interview with an LA-based news channel shared that he is thrilled and will be walking the red carpet with the entire nation in his heart.

"I don't think it's going to be Jr NTR or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It's going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that!" said the actor, who has been awarded the Spotlight Award at HCA 2023. Jr NTR is also looking forward to seeing RRR music composer MM Keeravani and Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava storm the Oscar stage.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy working on his next NTR 30 with director Koratala Siva. The upcoming Telugu film will mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the South. The makers are yet to reveal the film's title which is scheduled to hit big screens on April 5, 2024.