Hyderabad: The US film industry is preparing for the 95th Academy Awards, hoping to move past "the slap" controversy of the previous ceremony. The highlight of this year's Oscars is Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, which bagged 11 nominations in this year's Oscars.

For the movie buzz, here is all the information you need to know about the Academy Awards, including where it is happening, where to watch the live broadcast and the nominees for best picture.

Where are the Oscars taking place?

The Oscars will be presented on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST (March 13, Monday 5:30 AM according to the Indian Standard Time) and will be live-streamed on ABC.

Where to watch the Oscars?

With a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, or Fubo TV, anyone can view the broadcast. Some of these services provide brief trials that are free. By verifying the provider, one can also stream the programme on ABC.com and the ABC mobile app.

Who is the host for this year?

For the third time and his first time since 2018, Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the host. Several years after Kimmel's final appearance, the show was conducted without a host. Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer shared hosting duties the previous year. Kimmel made his modest case for being the appropriate person for the job in an advertisement for this year's programme that was inspired by Top Gun: Maverick, adding that he can't get slapped because 'he cries a lot'.

Which movies have been nominated for best picture?

All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sorrow, and Women Talking are the 10 films up for the best picture.

Who is presenting?

With Indian superstar Deepika Padukone joining the list of presenters at the Oscars, we also have Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver to present the awards together with Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldana, and Donnie Yen. Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, and John Travolta are among the third wave of actors that were revealed on Thursday. (With agency inputs)

