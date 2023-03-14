Hyderabad: As India scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards with a double win, the never-before-felt joy was shared by all back home. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for the talents that put India on the world map at the Oscars 2023. From politics to sports and movies, fraternity from all spheres took to social media to shower winners with love. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too joined millions of Indians to celebrate Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers' win at the Oscars.

The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga who shares a Dilli connection with SRK received a shout-out from the superstar on Twitter. Touched with SRK's words, Guneet's reply to King Khan was equally filled with warmth. Heaping praise on Guneet and team RRR SRK said both the Oscar wins are truly inspirational. He also sent a virtual "Big hug" to Guneet and The Elephant Whisperers' team. Replying to SRK, the Oscar-winning producer said that she draws inspiration from him and hopes to get a "hug in person soon."

SRK also lauded team RRR for Naatu Naatu Oscar win and thanked music composer MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chndrabose, Rajamouli and his RRR leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR "for showing us all, the way to do it." Rajamouli was quick to reply and thanked the superstar on Twitter.

It's worth noting that SRK did anticipate Naatu Naatu Oscar win months back. His Twitter banter with Ram Charan amused everyone but little did anyone know what King Khan said in jest would turn out to be true at the Oscars 2023. While Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, Monga-produced The Elephant Whisperers brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the Oscar that took place on March 13 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.