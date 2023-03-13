Hyderabad: RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' creates history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian song to win Best Original Song. Post the Oscar win, stars from RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR reacted to the victory and thanked the fans for making the song and the movie a global hit.

Jr NTR said, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their win today bringing another Oscar to India."

He shared an image captioning it, "And we did it...Congratulations @mmkeeravani Sir Ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli, @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation."

While Ram Charan expressed his gratitude by sharing a note on his Twitter account with the caption, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"

In the note, Ram Charan wrote, "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."

He further added, "Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipliguni & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!"

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. (With Agency Inputs)