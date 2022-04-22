Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama Jersey has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer. On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake.

He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations." Words of appreciation coming from the original Jersey star are the best compliment Shahid can get.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also a part of the film. Jersy is Shahid's first release after 2019 blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Like JErsey, Kabir Singh too was Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.