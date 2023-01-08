Bengaluru: Superstar Yash turns a year older today and there is no better celebration of his birthday than Hombale Films hinting a yet another film with him. Wising Yash on his birthday, the banner teased another film the actor.

Hombale films, who have given Yash a phenomenal break in his career with KGF and KGF 2 has taken the Kannada industry a notch higher with this big feat at the box office. Now taking to social media, they wished Yash a very happy birthday and hinted at joining hands for a new project.

They wrote: "#KGFChapter2 was a Gargantuan one, waiting for another Monster soon. To the man who shaped up the dream and took it beyond. Wishing you a very happy rocking birthday our Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash. Have a rocking one and a phenomenal year ahead! #HBDRockingStarYash #HombaleFilms." Soon after the post was shared, fans concluded that the banner is hinting at KGF 3 while greeting Yash on his birtdhay.

Yash and Hombale Films both have basked in a very successful 2022 with their film KGF2 being one of the highest grossers of the year. Yash booked a phenomenal success at the box office with Hombale KGF 2's first-day collection of Rs 54 Cr. in the Hindi market and marked big on the global front by collecting 1200 Cr.

Hombale Films has truly owned 2022 with just 2 releases. KGF 2 and Kantara have emerged as the two biggest hits of the year that not only ruled over the hearts of the masses but also booked massive success at the domestic and global box office. Ahead of this, Hombale Films is all set to bring yet another blockbuster in 2023 with Salaar.

Meanwhile, Yash, who meets his fans on his birthday, earlier said this year he won't be able to meet his fans as he is not in Bengaluru. His fans were waiting for Yash's next to be announced on his birthday but for that to happen, the actor said he needs some more time.

Ahead of his birthday, Yash took to Instagram to express gratitude to his fans for their love and asked them for "the gift of patience" as it would take him some time to announce his next project. In a lengthy note, the Kannada actor shared that he is currently working towards "clinching something that I believe in". If reports are to be believed, Yash eying Hollywood dreams.