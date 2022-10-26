Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon turned a year older today. Celebrations doubled at the Thadani household as the actor celebrates her 48th birthday during Diwali season. Making her birthday special, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani took to social media to shower love on her mother.

On Raveena's birthday, her daughter Rasha took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture of the actor. Sharing the monochrome picture from Raveena's hay days, Rasha wrote, "Happy birthday ma. Love you forever" followed by pink heart emojis. Raveena's teenage daughter often shares pictures with her on Instagram. Rasha enjoys a following of more than 250K followers on Instagram.

For unversed, Raveena got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two children--Rasha (born 2005) and Ranbir (2008). Before her marriage, in 1995, Raveena had adopted two girls--Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old. Both of them are married and also have children of their own.

The actor who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series Aranyak. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

On the film front, Raveena will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

She is also collaborating with producer Arbaaz Khan for an upcoming social drama film Patna Shukla. Helmed by Vivek Budakoti, the film will go on floors this November. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Raveena was recently seen in a Pan India film KGF- Chapter 2 alongside south actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt.