Hyderabad (Telangana): Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan 7. The Heropanti actors make for a good entertaining pair if their promo of KWK7 is anything to go by. In the video clip, Kriti is also seen revealing why she wouldn't date her first costar ever.

On Monday, the makers drop KWK7 promo featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. In the video clip, the actors who made their Bollywood debut together with the 2014 released Heropanti are seen having a great time on Karan Johar-hosted show. From why they did not date each other to going commando in public, Karan is seen throwing juicy questions to Kriti and Tiger.

Karan even found himself in a spot when Kriti answered he rejected her audition for Student Of The Year 1. Then the actor made a surprising revelation that she wouldn't date Tiger as he "flips too much" to which the Baaghi star had a shocking reaction. When it comes to Tiger, he too did not hold back and said he envies Ranveer Singh for his wife Deepika Padukone whom he finds very talented and pretty.

For KWK7, Kriti opted for a pink mini dress with one-shoulder detail while Tiger looked dapper in pastel suit and cool shared. Meanwhile, the bling as usual was all coming from Karan as he was seen donning a black sequin jacket with matching and stylish shades.

READ | Kartik Aaryan reveals how Kriti Sanon stays 'Param Sundari' in hilarious post

Tiger and Kriti will be reuniting with Ganapath. The film is a mega-budget dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to hit theatres in December, 2022.