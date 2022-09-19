Hyderabad (Telangana): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan will be seen in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Gauri will be sharing the couch with friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The upcoming episode will seemingly be a mini glimpse of the fabulous wife of SRK.

Gauri looks stunning in the latest promo of Koffee With Karan 7 wherein she is seen donning a mini skirt and blazer set which she teamed up with a black ruffled top. The promo shows Karan asking Gauri, "One advice you gave Suhana about dating." Replying to which, Gauri said, "Never date two boys at the same time." Her answer left everyone in splits.

The episode will also have a voice cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri calls him up to say the regular line, "Hey Karan it's me." Meanwhile, Maheep and Bhavana, who returned with the second season of Fabulous Lives Of The Bollywood Wives, too added spice to the show which is known for stirring controversies and gossips.

Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri's daughter Suhana is all set for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Earlier, reports were rife Suhana Khan is all set to make her Koffee debut. Reports claimed that Suhana would be appearing in Koffee With Karan season 7 this year with her Archies gang.

However, Karan quashed the rumours saying, "it's not true". As much as we all would have loved seeing Suhana's appearance on Koffee With Karan, it's confirmed that she will not be coming this season,