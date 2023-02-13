Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday stole the limelight at newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai. The actor was looking glamorous in a golden saree at Sid-Kiara wedding reception. More than her look, a video from the event went viral on social media wherein she was seen kissing a mystery man.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Bhumi exiting the venue of Sid-Kiara wedding reception. The actor was being escorted by a mystery man to her car. The video no more features on Viral's page, but screenshots of Bhumi's tender moment with the mystery man is already doing rounds of social media.

In the video shared by Viral, Bhumi was seen walking towards her car while the guy, whose identity is yet to be revealed was following her. Soon after Bhumi set in the car, the mystery man seemingly asked the security personnel to cover up as he leaned towards Bhumi who was sitting in the car and planted a kiss on her lips. The video garnered a lot of views on Viral's Instagram page before he deleted it.

This is not the first time Bhumi is seen with the mystery man. To ring in New Year, the duo had gone to Tulum, Mexico. Bhumi and the mystery man were accompanied by a few friends to New Year's vacay. Bhumi had also shared a group picture from the holiday wherein the guy is seen standing right behind her. Bhumi, who has always remained low profile when it comes to her personal life, did not tag the guy in the picture.

Bhumi Pednekar and mystery man in picture from Tulum vacay

Interestingly, Bhumi's viral kiss with a mystery man surfaced online on Kiss Day preceding Valentine's Day. For the unversed, sixth day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kiss Day. While Sid-Kiara's wedding reception in Mumbai celebrated fairytale romance, and Bhumi supposedly found someone special in her life, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani making a joint appearance, rumoured lovebirds Ananya Pandya and Aditya Roy Kapur too under one roof, it will be safe to say love was in the air at the bash.

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha directed Bheed. The film will reunite Bhumi with her Badhaai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao. Touted to be a social drama, Bheed will be out on March 24, 2023. She also has The Ladykiller in her kitty. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.