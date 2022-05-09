Hyderabad (Telangana): On the occasion of actor Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Liger have dropped the theme song from the film. The song sums up the spirit of his character in the film which is of a slumdog from Mumbai streets who becomes a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

On Monday, Dharma Productions' Instagram handle shared a poster and link for the song. Wishing the leading man of their film, the caption on banner's post reads, "Today our #LIGER was born. And he was born to be a hunter - to be the king of the jungle! And today we start our Pan Indian hunt with the #LIGERHUNT! #HBDVijayDeverakonda."

The special theme song represents the aura and attitude of both the character and the man that Vijay, the banner said in the synopsis. The track has been composed by Vikram Montrose, sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and written by Shekhar Astitwa.

Touted to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, Liger also features Ananya Panday and boxing legend, Mike Tyson. The upcoming sports drama is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Puri Jagannadh. The film is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

