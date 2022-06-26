Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Arjun Kapoor headed out from Mumbai with his ladylove Malaika Arora to celebrate his 37th birthday in Paris. Arjun turns a year older on June 26. On Arjun's birthday, Malaika took to her Instagram to wish him on his special day. Malaika has also shared a picture and short video clip of Arjun as they celebrate his bid day in Paris.

On Sunday, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and a video of her 'love' Arjun. Sharing a birthday post, Malaika wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday." The couple were spotted at the airport on Thursday evening. Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time and are often seen sharing heartwarming posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29. Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.

